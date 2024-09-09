Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Stake Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,192 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 1,551.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,027,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 6,602,454 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 38.8% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 10,835,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,739,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,398 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,324,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.25 on Monday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,418,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Monroe III purchased 4,510,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,781,506.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,708,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,418,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

See Also

