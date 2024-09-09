Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,437 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Graco worth $67,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Graco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 157,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Graco by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 93,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 46,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Graco Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $80.03 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Graco’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

