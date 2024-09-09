Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 19,982 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,020,431,000 after purchasing an additional 215,207 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,857,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $595,369,000 after buying an additional 206,756 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $212,900,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $150,958,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 39.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,861,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $216,795,000 after buying an additional 810,977 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $134,391.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,957.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,642 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $69.22. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

