Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 21,664 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,389,000 after purchasing an additional 101,283 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7,650.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 687,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,729,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 585,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 224,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

