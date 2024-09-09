Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rogco LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.54.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $146.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $152.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 12,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $1,700,214.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $124,896.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,591 shares in the company, valued at $32,531,882.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 12,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $1,700,214.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,534 shares of company stock worth $4,788,590. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.