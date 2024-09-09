Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $5.11 Million Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 257,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI opened at $21.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

