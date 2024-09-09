Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 1,335 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,032,000 after buying an additional 174,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $655,804,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,655,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,766,000 after purchasing an additional 243,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $342.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.32. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $363.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.