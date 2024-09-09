Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 914 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dycom Industries worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 5,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

DY opened at $170.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.90. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.42 and a twelve month high of $196.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

