Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $141.00 to $179.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.38.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $161.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,244.00 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $171.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $236,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,282,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

