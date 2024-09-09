Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.38.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $161.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,244.00 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $171.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $236,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

