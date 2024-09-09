HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 172.0% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Umpqua Bank boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $387.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $403.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

