Head to Head Survey: BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) vs. Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and BigBear.ai’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $5.58 million 0.06 -$4.24 million N/A N/A BigBear.ai $147.46 million 2.15 -$60.37 million ($0.90) -1.43

Data443 Risk Mitigation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigBear.ai.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of 33.26, indicating that its share price is 3,226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -107.96% N/A -98.83% BigBear.ai -104.53% -295.34% -23.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Data443 Risk Mitigation and BigBear.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A BigBear.ai 0 2 2 0 2.50

BigBear.ai has a consensus price target of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 119.64%. Given BigBear.ai’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of BigBear.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of BigBear.ai shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BigBear.ai beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation



Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides data security, response, software, and service; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a product for enhancing the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About BigBear.ai



BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services. It serves nation defense and intelligence agencies, border protection, transportation security, manufacturing, distribution and logistics, travel, entertainment, and tourism sectors. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

