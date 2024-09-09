Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $923,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $444.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average of $114.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

