Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.16 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,580,000 after acquiring an additional 39,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,605,000 after purchasing an additional 120,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $1,723,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

