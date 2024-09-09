Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth $1,509,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Honda Motor by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,303,000 after buying an additional 141,552 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,644,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,098,000 after buying an additional 232,148 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:HMC opened at $31.31 on Monday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

