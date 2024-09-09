Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $198.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.41 and a 200 day moving average of $203.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $34,283,000. Farmers National Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 28,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $520,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

