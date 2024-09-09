Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $407.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $404.88.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $370.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.57 and a 200-day moving average of $386.57. Hubbell has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,571,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 43,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.