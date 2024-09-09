HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 54.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.5 %

HubSpot stock opened at $496.48 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $672,828.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,507,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

