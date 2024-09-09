Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1,610.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 722,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 679,872 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 486,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Energy Transfer
In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
