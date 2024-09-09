Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.50% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $146,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 276.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HII opened at $269.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.03 and its 200-day moving average is $267.48. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

