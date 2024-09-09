Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 413,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 203,662 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $559,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,358,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 811,099 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $21.50 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

