Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 413,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 203,662 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $559,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,358,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 811,099 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.
Huntsman Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $21.50 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.
Huntsman Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.