Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,248.00

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,248 ($29.56) and last traded at GBX 2,239 ($29.44), with a volume of 2674516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,229 ($29.31).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,325 ($30.57) to GBX 2,600 ($34.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,265 ($29.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,121.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,936.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 969.13, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

