Insider Buying: Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CEO Buys $246,000.00 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Uranium Energy Price Performance
UEC opened at $4.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.34.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
