Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Sells $281,331.89 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 37,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $281,331.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 544,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,065.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arteris Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.12. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 274.66% and a negative net margin of 68.37%. The business had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on Arteris

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Arteris by 2,182.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the second quarter worth approximately $554,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.