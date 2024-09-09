Insider Selling: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CEO Sells $2,480,310.00 in Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,380,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dominic Frederico also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE AGO opened at $77.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 61.17% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 14.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGO

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.