Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Sells $318,177.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $318,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,445.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $354.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.40 and a 200-day moving average of $311.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.69, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.12 and a fifty-two week high of $378.89.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXON. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $836,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 53.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

