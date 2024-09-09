Insider Selling: Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) CFO Sells $297,200.00 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $297,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amanda Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Amanda Whalen sold 60,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,800.00.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

NYSE KVYO opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 161.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 67.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

