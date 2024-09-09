Insider Selling: MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Director Sells C$347,017.50 in Stock

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total value of C$347,017.50.
John Carter Risley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 19th, John Carter Risley sold 300 shares of MDA Space stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.13, for a total value of C$4,539.00.
MDA Space Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of MDA Space stock opened at C$14.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.75. MDA Space Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$10.53 and a 12-month high of C$16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of -0.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on MDA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on MDA Space and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.
MDA Space Company Profile
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.
