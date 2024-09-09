Insider Selling: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Sells $268,900.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) EVP John P. Babcock sold 10,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,447.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PGC opened at $26.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $467.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $100.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 90.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

