Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $4,815,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $5,625,000.00.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

