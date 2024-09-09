Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $774,033.12 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $774,033.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,777,541.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sezzle alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $852,941.76.

On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $1,342,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $496,639.36.

On Monday, August 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $63,560.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,130,053.33.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total transaction of $2,001,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $2,446,534.37.

On Friday, August 16th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $193,613.08.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $100,840.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $3,639,057.64.

Sezzle Price Performance

NASDAQ SEZL opened at $126.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.22. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $140.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEZL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEZL

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEZL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sezzle in the 1st quarter worth about $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter worth $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.