Insider Selling: Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director Sells C$1,325,530.49 in Stock

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director Michael Beasley sold 33,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.95, for a total transaction of C$1,325,530.49.

Trisura Group Price Performance

TSU opened at C$39.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.33. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$29.05 and a 52-week high of C$46.75.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$772.20 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 3.1260904 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.13.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

