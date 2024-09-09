Insider Selling: Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) CEO Sells 67,795 Shares of Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $54.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $58.17.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNM

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.