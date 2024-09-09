Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Chief Legal Officer Sells $405,000.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) Chief Legal Officer Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Friday, September 6th, Scott Darling sold 7,190 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $281,464.77.

On Monday, August 19th, Scott Darling sold 24,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $960,000.00.

Upstart Price Performance

Upstart stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.03. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $49.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. Upstart’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Upstart by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPST

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.