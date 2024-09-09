Insider Selling: Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Sells $225,450.00 in Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 15,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ellen Syburg Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,129 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $31,956.29.

On Friday, August 30th, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 3,565 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $53,475.00.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $289.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 223.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

