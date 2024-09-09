Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells 8,901 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $609,184.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,013 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $299,276.10.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $283,596.48.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $293,610.48.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 14,397 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $822,788.55.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $288,353.13.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $307,580.01.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

ZM opened at $67.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 561,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,382,000 after buying an additional 321,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1,917.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 441,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,924 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,752,000 after purchasing an additional 277,257 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

