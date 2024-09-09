Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,333 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $18.89 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.