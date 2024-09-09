Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Interface were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 131.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $149,307.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $149,307.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 17,500 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,996.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,604. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Interface Price Performance

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $17.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.98. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.21 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.20%. Interface’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

