International Paper (NYSE:IP) VP Holly G. Goughnour Sells 5,000 Shares

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Paper has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $49.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.14 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 20.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in International Paper by 1,896.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

