Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $92.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.58.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $73.54 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -63.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,778 shares of company stock worth $14,892,738. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 34,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 35,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

