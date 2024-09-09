Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 115,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 349.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $170.45 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $175.96. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.23.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

