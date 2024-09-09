Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stock Position Trimmed by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

XLG stock opened at $44.30 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

