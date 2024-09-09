Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 907,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 90,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 244.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 552,227 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $8,472,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $9,321,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $693,000.

IRWD stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $705.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.49. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15.

In related news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,502.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

