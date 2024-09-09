Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,412 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.50% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

