iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 149,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $79.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

