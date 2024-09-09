iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 1,453.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798,883 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 106,146 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $261,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $77.41 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.69.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.