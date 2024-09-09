iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Trimmed by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

