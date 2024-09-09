iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,084,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 25,078 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.15 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

