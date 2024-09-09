iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after purchasing an additional 890,764 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 843,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 756,464 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $182.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.71. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

