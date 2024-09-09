iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 18,036.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 1.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 17,735 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $159.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.11. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $174.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.